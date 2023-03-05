The Best Mexican Food in New Jersey is Surprising Many

When it comes to Mexican fare in New Jersey, we can do a lot better than Taco Bell.

No offense to Taco Bell. It's been a savior for many a late night.

With Cinco de Mayo right around the corner, I thought that I would do a little research on where to find the best authentic Mexican food in the Garden State.

There were many differing opinions.

Many speak very highly of Mi Mariachi Taqueria in Jersey City.

The tacos are what this eatery is well known for. They look pretty tasty to me.

Another no-brainer to be in the running for best of the best, especially here at the Shore is Azteca Restaurant in Belmar.

That's enough to feed ten!

Some restaurants give you a lot of mediocre food.

Azteca gives you a lot of really, really good food.

I called the choice for one of the best Mexican restaurants in America "surprising" in the headline because when it comes to this kind of cuisine, I wouldn't think of this quaint Jersey Shore resort town.

The food is fresh, and everything is authentic.

They have delicious Mexican soda.

This is just one of many glowing reviews on Yelp.

100% authentic Mexican, as stated many times before. Fresh ingredients and food are made right in front of you while you wait! The staff is friendly and accommodating, and the prices are affordable.



I went on opening weekend and had a long wait for food (around 45 minutes) but it was well worth it! The food impressed me so much that I took my family back a few days later and have been back numerous times since... and I like that it is consistent! The food is made well, orders are right, generous portions and a nice atmosphere to eat in.



The last few times I have been there I have gotten the kids' rice bowl. It is only $5 and has so much food in it, that I sometimes have enough to share or take some home!

According to Eat This, Not That, the best Mexican in New Jersey and one of the best in the country is found all the way south in North Cape May at El Pueblo Taqueria.

I was in Cape May last summer and stopped by.

The hype is all true. Hands down, they had the best tacos I have ever eaten.

I'd go as far as to say that El Pueblo Taqueria is so good that it could be as big as one of these chain favorites.

