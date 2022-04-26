Hey, Gloucester Twp. NJ! You’re THIS CLOSE to Hearing ‘Guac is Extra’ at Chipotle!

The wait is nearly over! The Chipotle Mexican Grill in Gloucester Township is finally ready to open its doors!



Remember the spot on Blackwood-Clementon Road at Emerson Ave. where Denny's used to be? That's gone.

For months now, residents of Gloucester Twp. have been watching a new Chipotle restaurant be built from scratch on that lot. Anticipation has been building, too. At least for me, lol, since I often visit family just steps away!

It looked like this Chipotle, which has a drive-thru window (SO EXCITING!), was going to open a few weeks ago, but I noticed recently that construction crews had dug up the landscaping and appeared to be doing some extra work on the foundation or plumbing or something.

Luckily, whatever that was about has been resolved, because, according to 42 Freeway, Chipotle is ready to officially start serving customers this Friday, April 29th!

And, there's even MORE good news. Over the weekend, I noticed the building actually has space to accommodate two additional businesses. One of them will reportedly be a Wingstop, 42freeway.com reports!

That's right, you'll be able to get that burrito bowl you're craving AND pop right next door for wings!

