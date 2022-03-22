A new Mexican restaurant is reportedly days away from opening in Galloway, NJ!

**UPDATE!**

Just keep scrolling for La Mesa's grand opening date!

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I live in Galloway, so I'm excited to be writing about this, but I also now want tacos and margaritas, lol.

The Galloway Township Happenings Facebook page has been all abuzz with rumors and inquiries about a new restaurant that looks to be taking over Katina's Kosmos in the Downtown Plaza off Jimmie Leeds Road (remember when that used to be Dubliner Irish Pub?).

Many of the comments seemed to point to a Mexican restaurant called La Mesa. And a newly-established La Mesa Tequila & Taco Bar Facebook account all but confirms it.

La Mesa bills itself as an 'Upscale Tequila & Taco Bar featuring premium cocktails and spirits', and shoots for to be open sometime in April.

La Mesa has announced its official grand opening date, Tuesday, April 5th, exactly ONE month before Cinco de Mayo! Why not celebrate EARLY?!

Eager to see what La Mesa serves? They just recently shared their menu!

What about drinks?

Hey, not to preach, but remember to drink responsibly if you plan to hit this place up. It's directly across from the Galloway Twp. PD. Just sayin'.

