This Is Absolutely The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant In New Jersey

Cinco de Mayo is upon us here at the Jersey Shore, and it's time to do some celebrating. We are lucky to have some of the best Mexican restaurants around right here in the Garden State.

We all know that Cinco de Mayo is a really big deal and we want to make sure that when we are choosing the restaurant we go to that it's among the best.

But with all the great Mexican restaurants to choose from here in the Garden State, how do you know you're going to make a really good choice?

Well, the best thing to do is find out exactly what all the foodie experts around us are saying, and maybe that will help us with our decision.

We have no shortage of fine Mexican restaurants in New Jersey, and we have no shortage of foodie experts either, and one of the biggest publications around when it comes to food is called Cheapism.

They have made their determination of which one of our great places is the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant in all of New Jersey. So which one did they choose?

Their selection is a wonderful place right in beautiful Cape May. What a bonus that is. You'd get to spend Cinco de Mayo in that gorgeous little town and eat great food at El Pueblo Taqueria.

This awesome restaurant is located at 730 Beach Ave. in Cape May, and the experts are saying you're going to rave about it.

This place is a wonderful, family-run restaurant and the food on the extensive menu is awesome. Happy Cinco de Mayo.

