If you’re anything like me, food is the way to your heart. And if we’re talking Mexican food? We’re soulmates.

There’s literally nothing better than grabbing guac and margs with my girlfriends after a long week at the office. If bold flavors and boozy drinks are your jam, I know just the place for you.

Get our free mobile app

Last week, I was finally able to make my way over to Mexiquila, Somers Point’s new Mexican restaurant over on Maryland Ave. And let me tell you, I was IMPRESSED! This place was to die for. The atmosphere was beautiful- casual with a touch of sophistication. The outside patio was an amazing, open space, perfect for adults seeking the tiki bar vibe without the extra chaos. Total beach vibe, but ✨ elevated. ✨

JM JM loading...

Not only was the place itself awesome, but the staff was too. My bartender, Amanda, was so kind and made us some super delicious drinks!

JM JM loading...

I told her I was on the search for something spicy but refreshing, so she made me their Spicy Seed cocktail. If you've never had it, it's 21 seed cucumber & jalapeño tequila + jalapeño cucumber purée + fresh squeezed lime + sugar water and a jalapeño salt rim to top it off. We also got to try the Jersey Fresh. If gin's more your speed, it's got alibi gin, jersey blueberry simple syrup, mint, & lemon splash all topped with club soda.

JM JM loading...

I talked with Bill, the Director of Culinary Advancement, who shared details with me on the restaurant’s ambitions and intentions. Mexiquila’s goal is to take the vibrant essence of Mexico and elevate it to new heights. Craft tacos, craft beers, a higher standard of experience. Judging by the dip flight, alone, I'd say they're succeeding thus far.

JM JM loading...

Hospitality is the number one priority at Mexiquila, ensuring customers leave with full stomachs and smiles on his or her faces. The customer’s experience is the primary objective, and that’s plain to see from the moment you walk through the door.

I, for one, will definitely be back.

The Best Mexican Restaurants in South Jersey