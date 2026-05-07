Not long ago, moms posted everything online. Everything from first birthdays, school concerts, beach vacations, funny toddler moments made it to the feed. It was all going straight to Facebook and Instagram without a second thought.

In 2026, a growing number of New Jersey parents are suddenly doing the exact opposite.

More moms are choosing to keep their kids off social media completely, and for many families, this has become a hard boundary they refuse to compromise on.

New Jersey Moms Are Getting More Protective Online

Millennial parents grew up during the rise of social media, which means they’ve also watched the internet become a much darker place over the years.

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Between AI scams, fake accounts, identity theft, and strangers saving photos, many New Jersey moms no longer feel comfortable posting their children publicly online. What once felt harmless now feels permanent. That's definitely true among my friends that are moms.

Some parents still share photos privately through group chats or locked accounts, but public posting is becoming far less common than it used to be.

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The “Sharenting” Backlash Is Growing In 2026

A lot of parents are also questioning whether kids should have a digital footprint before they’re old enough to understand it.

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More moms are realizing their children never actually consented to having their entire childhood documented online for hundreds (sometimes thousands) of people to see.

Parents Are Burned Out By Social Media Pressure

For some families, stepping back from posting online has also become a mental health decision. Parents are getting tired of feeling pressured to constantly share perfect family moments for likes and validation.

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The truth of the matter is that more New Jersey moms seem happier keeping those memories private.

Dangerous & Harmful Social Media Challenges Parents Should Be Aware Of You have to know about them before you can do something about them. Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray