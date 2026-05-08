With AI-generated posts taking over social media lately, it's honestly getting impossible to tell what's real anymore.

A viral Facebook post making the rounds today claims a "doomsday fish" washed up on the beach in Wildwood. Naturally, everyone is trying to figure out whether or not the post is real.

This somehow feels PERFECTLY on-brand for 2026.

What Exactly Is A "Doomsday Fish"?

The creature people call the "doomsday fish" is usually an oarfish. It's a massive deep-sea fish that looks genuinely terrifying in pictures. They're long, silver, snake-like(ish), and can reportedly grow longer than 20 feet.

They normally live thousands of feet underwater, so sightings near the surface are incredibly rare. That's where all the creepy folklore comes in.

In Japanese legend, oarfish are known as "Messengers from the Sea God's Palace," so many people believe they appear before earthquakes, tsunamis, and other natural disasters like that.

The legend really took off after multiple oarfish sightings were reported before the earthquake and tsunami in Japan back in 2011.

Did A Doomsday Fish REALLY Wash Up In Wildwood

That's the thing... whether one actually did or not, nobody is really sure.

The Facebook post didn't include much information about the fish in Wildwood, which immediately makes me skeptical of the entire thing. AI-generated photos and fake viral stories are everywhere on all social platforms nowadays, so my hesitation to believe in this thing's 100% authenticity should be understandable.

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Still, if a REAL oarfish somehow DID end up on the Wildwood beach, I think more than a few would start to worry.

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