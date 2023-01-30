Experts Say This Is The Movie That Best Represents New Jersey

We have a rich New Jersey history in the cinema, and now a major publication has determined the movie that best represents New Jersey.

Garden State Parkway sign Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ loading...

First, we have to wrap our heads around exactly what that means. What are the criteria for a movie that well represents a state?

Here is what the folks at Far & Wide, the website that put this list together think about that. They say the movie has to basically capture the history, the people, the scenery, and the culture of the state to qualify.

Photo by Ezequiel Garrido on Unsplash Photo by Ezequiel Garrido on Unsplash loading...

For me, the first movie I thought of was Amityville horror since the house is in New Jersey, but that movie isn't set here, and I hope isn't really good at capturing what New Jersey is all about.

There's always War of the Worlds, also set in New Jersey, but since our state is not primarily about an alien invasion, I don't think this one works, either.

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain Getty Images loading...

So, what movie does this major publication thinks bests represents what New Jersey is all about? Have you taken your guess?

it really is the one that makes the most sense, and once you hear it, you'll probably nod your head in agreement like I did.

Col Needham, Founder & CEO Of IMDb, Judges The ComiXology Movie Trivia Panel Hosted By Kevin Smith At San Diego Comic-Con 2017 Rich Polk loading...

They chose the 1994 movie "Clerks", the one directed by the amazing Kevin Smith about a group of friends working a dead-end job.

The movie was a huge success and, of course, spawned sequels, and I think this movie is a really good choice for this category. And when you think about it, we could use more movies about New Jersey, don't you think?

Some Great New Jersey Acting

5 Movies You Might Not Know Were Filmed In New Jersey