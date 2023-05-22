Legendary New Jersey Actor Named Among The Best In History

There are so many talented celebrities that have come from New Jersey, and in one recent article, one of those Garden State celebrities is literally at the top of his field.

When you think of all the amazing and talented people that were either born in New Jersey or have strong ties to the Garden State, there is a long list of people to talk about.

One of the richest celebrities in the world is a New Jersey guy, and if you forgot about him, it might be because he made the memory disappear. He's good at that. Yes, magician David Copperfield is from the Garden State.

Of course, the list of great actors and actresses from New Jersey is incredibly impressive. Meryl Streep is considered among the best in a generation, and then there's Joe Pesci, Danny DeVito, John Travolta, Queen Latifah, Tom Cruise, Bruce Willis, Kirsten Dunst, Paul Rudd, and the list goes on and on.

In case you caught it, there is a huge and glaring omission in that list of actors, and there is a good reason why. We saved him for last.

In a recent article at All Vipp, a list was compiled of the best actors of all time, and one of New Jersey's own was very, very high on it.

Our own legend, Jack Nicholson, is considered to be the third-best actor in the history of film, according to this article, and that is a well-deserved honor.

The only two actors to place higher on the list are Al Pacino and Tom Hanks with Hanks being named the best ever. That's some pretty awesome company to keep.

