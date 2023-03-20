Over A Dozen UFO Reports In The Skies Of New Jersey In 2023 Already

It doesn't matter if you think they are balloons, drones, spaceships or transport vehicles for little green aliens, or anything in between, talk of UFO sightings is becoming pretty common in New Jersey.

As a matter of fact, just based on the data reported by one website, the National UFO Reporting Center, there have been a dozen sightings that were reported to them alone in the skies of the Garden State.

Not everyone thinks that UFOs, or UAPs (unexplained aerial phenomena), as they are called today have anything to do with life in other parts of the universe. Some do, and some don't, and I'm fine with either theory. As a matter of fact, I think they're a little of both if you really want to know.

Regardless of where you stand, there are lots of sightings being reported. For instance, in the skies over Toms River on February 16 of this year, a witness spotted a "star that moved, then changed directions".

Another witness near Newark Liberty International Airport on January 29th of this year reported seeing a "glowing orb approached aircraft"

In the town of Vineland on February 28th, someone reported seeing "2 stars orbiting each other before breaking apart and flying out of sight".

The U.S. Government recently released a ton of UAP data, and what struck so many people, is the fact that some of the sightings in that report are still classified as unidentified. Scary, right?

We'll leave it up to you to decide what you think is up in the sky, but let's all remember this. The days of rolling your eyes at every UFO report you hear might just be over. Maybe, just maybe, we are not alone.

