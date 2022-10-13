World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey

Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?

His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name.

Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge High School in Glen Ridge, New Jersey.

Fun fact, as a senior, Cruise played varsity football as a linebacker. But, was cut from the team allegedly for drinking beer.

Getty Images for Paramount Pictures Getty Images for Paramount Pictures loading...

Cruise’s newest movie, Top Gun: Maverick is currently in the process of breaking all sales records in the history of the cinema.

The movie has grossed more than $1.3 billion and is the top-performing box office draw of Cruise’s storied career in motion pictures.

We talk on-air and write about the many “firsts” in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A gallery after this article lists the many significant things that took place first in Atlantic City.

We will follow that with a list of famous people, with direct ties to New Jersey, who are now some of the most famous actors in Hollywood history.

Get our free mobile app

Cruise films have grossed more than $4 billion in North America and more than $11 billion worldwide.

This makes Tom Cruise one of the highest-grossing box office stars of all time.

Cruise's parents are from Louisville, Kentucky. He is of English, German, and Irish ancestry.

Cruise has three sisters: Lee Anne, Marian, and Cass. A cousin, William Mapother, is also an actor and has worked with Cruise in five movies.

SOURCE : Tom Cruise Wikipedia.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History