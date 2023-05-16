Schedule of Free Movies for Families this Summer in Toms River, NJ

I love this when Marquee Cinemas do this for families, especially in the summer.

It can get expensive and kids always want to be running here and there and it's not cheap. I love when Marquee does this in the summertime for parents and families.

Marquee Cinemas just released the summer schedule for free movies and there are many great ones the kids will love to see, for free. Marquee Cinemas Orchard 10 at 1311 Rt. 37 W. in Toms River.

Free movies begin at 9:30 am on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the summer starting in June.

Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 - "Sonic the Hedgehog 2"

Wednesday, June 28th, 2023 - "Minions The Rise of Gru"

Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 - "Peter Rabbit 2 - The Runaway"

Wednesday, July 5th, 2023 - "DC League Super Pets"

Tuesday, July 11th, 2023 - The Bad Guys

Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 - "Paws of Fury"

Wednesday, July 19th, 2023 - "Boss Baby: Family Business"

Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 - "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile"

Wednesday, July 26th, 2023 - "Clifford the Big Red Dog"

Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 - "Puss in Boots"

Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023 - "Everyone Loves Marcel"

Tuesday, August 8th, 2023 - "Paw Patrol the Movie"

Wednesday, August 9th, 2023 - "Mummies"

Tuesday, August 15th, 2023 - "Space Jam: The Next Legacy"

Wednesday, August 16th, 2023 - "The Amazing Maurice"

For more information about the free summer movies, click here.

