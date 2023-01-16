One of the great things about living in New Jersey is the many beaches and boardwalks that we can enjoy.

Each is different and has its own personality.

Personally, I put our boardwalks in different categories.

For example, when I think of family fun, I immediately think of Jenkinson's in Pt. Pleasant Beach.

Jenks really has everything.

We're talking rides, games, a sweet shop, boardwalk contests, movies on the beach, an aquarium, and more.

If you're looking for some adult fun, hang out at Jenks Club or Martell's Tiki Bar.

Oh, did I mention that the beach is pristine?

It's hard to believe that picture is real, right?

Let's talk about another boardwalk category. Chill.

When you think of a chill boardwalk that's geared more toward adults, it's got to be legendary Asbury Park.

Every time that I walk on the Asbury Park boardwalk I feel the history.

Asbury Park is all about culture. The art scene is always alive.

You can always find live music whether it's a big show at Convention Hall or Stone Pony or a small session at Wonder Bar.

Pt. Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park are great boardwalks, but the experts are Far & Wide wanted to find the boardwalk that is "best for kids."

After traveling up and down the Jersey coast, Far & Wide chose another very famous boardwalk for the kiddies.

And the award goes to...

Far & Wide said:

Unlike other New Jersey boardwalks, which got a bad rap when MTV rolled into town with "Jersey Shore,” Wildwood is ideal for the little ones. The self-proclaimed “Boardwalk of Fame and Happiness” touts plenty to keep kids diverted at its Morey's Piers, a collection of piers where rides cater to all ages. Standouts include a low-impact kiddie boat ride, medium-impact Doo Wopper Coaster, and high-impact Grand Prix Raceway.

I'm just thankful that so many amazing Jersey boardwalks are just a short trip away.