One of the great things about living in New Jersey is the many beaches and boardwalks that we can enjoy.
Each is different and has its own personality.
Personally, I put our boardwalks in different categories.
For example, when I think of family fun, I immediately think of Jenkinson's in Pt. Pleasant Beach.
Jenks really has everything.
We're talking rides, games, a sweet shop, boardwalk contests, movies on the beach, an aquarium, and more.
If you're looking for some adult fun, hang out at Jenks Club or Martell's Tiki Bar.
Oh, did I mention that the beach is pristine?
It's hard to believe that picture is real, right?
Let's talk about another boardwalk category. Chill.
When you think of a chill boardwalk that's geared more toward adults, it's got to be legendary Asbury Park.
Every time that I walk on the Asbury Park boardwalk I feel the history.
Asbury Park is all about culture. The art scene is always alive.
You can always find live music whether it's a big show at Convention Hall or Stone Pony or a small session at Wonder Bar.
Pt. Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park are great boardwalks, but the experts are Far & Wide wanted to find the boardwalk that is "best for kids."
After traveling up and down the Jersey coast, Far & Wide chose another very famous boardwalk for the kiddies.
And the award goes to...
Far & Wide said:
Unlike other New Jersey boardwalks, which got a bad rap when MTV rolled into town with "Jersey Shore,” Wildwood is ideal for the little ones.
The self-proclaimed “Boardwalk of Fame and Happiness” touts plenty to keep kids diverted at its Morey's Piers, a collection of piers where rides cater to all ages. Standouts include a low-impact kiddie boat ride, medium-impact Doo Wopper Coaster, and high-impact Grand Prix Raceway.
I'm just thankful that so many amazing Jersey boardwalks are just a short trip away.