Comparing Most & Least Expensive Homes for Sale in Cape May

The Cape May Homes We Are Comparing

We decided to compare the most expensive homes for sale in Cape May with the least expensive home for sale in Cape May. We included a photo gallery of both homes.

Details About the Most Expensive Home

This is a one-of-a-kind beachfront property that stretches from Beach Avenue to Stockton Avenue in Cape May. The home has 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms in the main house, a detached garage with living quarters atop it, and an adjacent all-season "picnic house". The lot is 3,100 square feet. The home is at 1015 Beach Ave, Cape May.

Details about the Least Expensive Home

It is a one-bedroom mobile home in Cape Island Resort, which is less than three miles from Cape May. This resort is a seasonal, gated community with 24-hour security guards. It's a 15-minute drive from both Cape May and Wildwood. The home is located at 709 Rt 9, #364, Cape May.

The Fine Print About the Most Expensive Home

Thanks to zoning, this property has possibilities for adding a pool or guesthouse, subdividing the property, or building multi-family homes. It is a long, narrow lot that goes from street to street on a beach block in Cape May. The House is for sale for $5,500,000.

The Fine Print About the Least Expensive Home

There is an annual fee is $7,200 for this home that includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling. You don't own the land so there are no property taxes -- but, you don't own the land. Cape Island Resort is open seasonally from May 1st until October 31st. It's a getaway spot for 6 months out of the year.

Monthly Payments on These Homes?

The least expensive home for sale in Cape May has an estimated monthly mortgage of $176 a month.

The most expensive home for sale in Cape May has an estimated monthly mortgage of $35, 216 a month, more than the cost of buying the least expensive home for sale in Cape May.

Here's a photo gallery of both homes for sale.

Comparing the Most & Least Expensive Homes For Sale in Cape May

