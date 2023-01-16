2013 Southern Regional high school graduate, Mike Gesicki, caught his first ever playoff touchdown pass in his playoff debut during the Dolphins wild-card game on Sunday.

The touchdown helped the Dolphins tie the game with the No. 2 seeded Buffalo Bills, 17-17 at the time.

The Manahawkin resident started at Southern, ending his Rams’ career as the schools all-time leading receiver with 1,817 yards on 103 receptions, with 16 touchdown catches at the Stafford Township school.

He also ended his career as the Rams’ all-time leading scorer in basketball (1,867 points) and was a standout on the volleyball team, earning a total of 12 letters in the three sports at Southern.

Gesicki had 32 catches for 362 yards and five touchdowns this season for Miami. Last year he caught a career best 73 balls for 780 yards for the Dolphins.