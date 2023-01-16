Southern Regional Alum Mike Gesicki Scores First Playoff Touchdown
2013 Southern Regional high school graduate, Mike Gesicki, caught his first ever playoff touchdown pass in his playoff debut during the Dolphins wild-card game on Sunday.
The touchdown helped the Dolphins tie the game with the No. 2 seeded Buffalo Bills, 17-17 at the time.
The Manahawkin resident started at Southern, ending his Rams’ career as the schools all-time leading receiver with 1,817 yards on 103 receptions, with 16 touchdown catches at the Stafford Township school.
He also ended his career as the Rams’ all-time leading scorer in basketball (1,867 points) and was a standout on the volleyball team, earning a total of 12 letters in the three sports at Southern.
Gesicki had 32 catches for 362 yards and five touchdowns this season for Miami. Last year he caught a career best 73 balls for 780 yards for the Dolphins.