Have You Tried The Absolute Best Chinese Food In New Jersey?

We all love Chinese food. And now, one prominent website has declared its choice for the best Chinese restaurant in the whole state of New Jersey.

Photo by Orijit Chatterjee on Unsplash Photo by Orijit Chatterjee on Unsplash loading...

There is no better treat than a great Chinese food meal, and nobody loves to gobble it up more than the fine folks here in New Jersey, and according to one group of experts, our state's best Chinese restaurant may just be able to rival the best the whole country has to offer.

Did you ever wonder what the most popular Chinese food dish is? Nationally, the top Chinese food dish is General Tso Chicken. That's probably tops in New Jersey as well, mostly because pork roll does not appear on any Chinese food menu we are aware of.

Photo by Drew Taylor on Unsplash Photo by Drew Taylor on Unsplash loading...

So, where should everyone go in New Jersey if they want the best Chinese food available in the whole state?

Well, according to the well-respected folks at Cheapism, you should get your family and friends in the car and head to Han Dynasty in Cherry Hill.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This is a little bit of cheating for the Garden State, since the main Han Dynasty is in Philadelphia, and the Cherry Hill location is a satellite one, but the experts say it's just as good as the city version.

Han Dynasty actually has 10 locations in and around New York and Philadelphia. The Cherry Hill location is located at 405 Route 70 in Cherry Hill, and if you haven't already, you should definitely give it a try soon.

The Most Scrumptious Chinese Food in Ocean County

The Tastiest Chinese Food in Monmouth County