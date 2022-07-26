My Favorite Chinese Restaurant in EHT is Closing Forever!

Without fail, once a month (or more often) we order our favorite Chinese carry-out food.

Garlic Chicken, Sweet and Sour Chicken, General's Chicken, Steamed Dumplings, Pork-Fried Rice, Wonton Soup. The list goes on and on. Whatever we order, it comes out great!

Well, this train is coming to the end of the tracks.

My favorite Chinese restaurant apparently is closing its doors forever.

Ky Lin Restaurant, on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, has announced on Facebook that they are closing for good.

Such a shame! 14 years in business, with great food and service!

I've tried other nearby Chinese restaurants, but there was always a problem with something, but that was never the case at Ky Lin. It was always consistently good food at a fair price.

Their last day is scheduled to be August 15th.

Let the speculation begin about what should go in its place.

