New Jersey’s Best Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

Are you ready to go nuts for doughnuts?

There's nothing better than a fresh donut on a Saturday morning here at the Jersey Shore.

In fact, as I'm writing this, I'm enjoying a cup of coffee and a bag of mini donuts from Jersey Roll on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk.

Have you ever stopped to wonder though, who has the best donuts in the entire state of New Jersey?

It's kind of a hard question to answer, especially since we have so many delicious options to choose from.

For example, when I want to pick my wife up a donut, or when we have family in town, we without a doubt head over to OB-CO in Toms River.

This little donut hut serves up some hot fresh and delicious donuts for all of Ocean County to enjoy.

When we're on the island, the go-to stop is always the Colonial Bakery.

You gotta get the crumb cake, it's to die for.

Well, the experts at Love Food have searched far and wide for the best donut shop in each state across the country, and frankly, I'm not sure I agree with their answer for Jersey.

What Donut Shop Is Being Called One Of The Best In New Jersey?

Before we get to the best darn donut shop in Jersey, let's look at what Love Food had to say about some of the best donut shops in our neighboring states.

In my former home state of Pennsylvania, Love Food said that Beiler's Donuts are the best,

Personally, I would recommend you swing by Yum Yum's if you ever find yourself in the Keystone State, but that's just me.

In New York, Supermoon Bake House took the cake for the best donut.

But what about us here in Jersey?

According to Love Food, Jersey's best donut shop is the Broad Street Dough Company.

With multiple locations, including a new one in Wall, this place is known for its totally customizable fresh baked donuts.

Are they the best in Jersey? That's a matter of opinion, but from what I hear this place is well worth a vist.

I'll have to throw this on the ever-expanding list of donut places to check out in Jersey.