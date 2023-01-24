Legendary New Jersey Motel Named Among America’s Best

New Jersey is not just home for many of us, it’s also the home of some of our most cherished childhood memories, like the ones we have about those great family summer vacations and some of those great Jersey Shore motels we stayed in.

There was nothing more amazing as a child than knowing you were going to be vacationing at the Jersey Shore for a week in the summer.

The memories are so fresh in our minds, and we can close our eyes and transport ourselves to those amazing old-school motels that were our homes for a week in the heat of a New Jersey summer.

When I was growing up, years before I made the Garden State my home, this young Staten Island lad spent many long winter nights dreaming of the beaches in Belmar, Wildwood, and Seaside Heights.

And now one of the great Jersey Shore motels is being honored as the best in the entire state. Let’s see if you know it and maybe you’ve ever been there.

The travel experts at Love Exploring have listed the motels that they consider the best in each state, and the one they chose for the Garden State is a legendary motel in Wildwood Crest.

Congratulations to the incredible Caribbean Motel for getting this honor. And what an awesome place it is. This motel is so special and so historic, that it has its own place on the National Register of Historic Places.

This legendary gem of a Doo-Wop motel is located right on Ocean Ave. In Wildwood Crest where it has sat for around three-quarters of a century, and if you’ve never spent time there. You haven’t completed your Jersey Shore story yet.

