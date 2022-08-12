Of course, New Jersey has some of the most amazing hotels. We are a huge tourist destination. Now we know which hotel rises above the rest as the most unique in the whole state.

Photo by Vojtech Bruzek on Unsplash Photo by Vojtech Bruzek on Unsplash loading...

If you love New Jersey, then you want to make sure you've tried all the great things the Garden State has to offer, so you want to be at the best restaurants and the most awesome attractions.

So it makes sense that you'd gladly add the most unique hotel to your New Jersey bucket list.

Photo by Eunice Stahl on Unsplash Photo by Eunice Stahl on Unsplash loading...

The fine folks who chose our most unique hotel are the people at Family Vacations U.S., as reported at MSN and they certainly know a thing or two about hotels across the nation.

They recently chose the most unique hotel in each state, and just about all of us are going to have to point our vehicle south to get to the most unique hotel in New Jersey.

Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash loading...

Get ready for some fun, sand, sun, and excitement, because we are heading to legendary Wildwood to check the most unique hotel off of our New Jersey bucket list.

They have chosen The StarLux as the most unique hotel in all of the Garden State, and we think that's a really good choice.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Of course, it's all about retro at the StarLux, and it's the place where great Jersey Shore memories of the past slam head-on into the memories we're making today.

This legendary hotel right on Rio Grande Ave. is definitely worthy of this honor that is being hoisted upon it.

Congratulations to The StarLux for a well-deserved honor.

Famous New Jersey Motels

This New Jersey Waterfront Mansion is More Stunning Than A Five-Star Hotel