The Best Restaurants In New Jersey According To Chat GPT

The whole idea of artificial intelligence kind of freaks me out a little bit.

Don't get me wrong, I think technology is amazing and does a lot to help benefit our day-to-day lives however I've never felt like my smartphone has a mind of its own.

Artificial Intelligence, however, and programs like Chat GPT kind of give me the willies, especially when it spits back creepy kinds of responses to users.

For example, there was a reporter for the New York Times who wrote a piece on his experience with AI, and the bot told him to leave his wife and marry it instead.

As much as AI freaks me out, we do need to understand it can be a pretty useful tool especially if you're traveling somewhere you've never been, like the Jersey Shore.

Photo by Tommy Kwak on Unsplash

Recently, APP posed the question to Chat GPT "What are the best restaurants near the Jersey Shore".

This a question we throw around all the time in these articles, but it was interesting to see what restaurants the AI Bot chose.

APP reports that the artificial intelligence bot gave a lot of good answers, but also threw some restaurants on the list that are no longer with us or have recently changed names.

For example, Chat GPT said that David Burke's Fromagerie was a great place to eat in Monmouth County.

And that was a true statement up until 2015 when the place closed.

Look, artificial intelligence can get a lot of things right, but it's not exactly perfect, have you seen the AI-generated pizza commercial?

Freaky, so clearly artificial intelligence still needs some kinks worked out, and right now in my opinion that's totally fine.

But, it still begs the question, what are the best restaurants at the Jersey Shore according to Chat GPT, and artificial intelligence?

After sorting the list, these are the restaurants artificial intelligence says are the best at the shore.