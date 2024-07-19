Rent Out The Old TacocaT For Your Next Party in Margate, NJ

You can't help but feel a little bummed out when you hear about one of your favorite restaurants closing up shop. It's never fun to hear that you've enjoyed your last favorite meal from somewhere. That moment is always followed by the impending realization that you'll have to do without it for likely forever.

Get our free mobile app

Tons of people were sad to hear about the TacocaT location in Margate closing up shop in summer 2024. That one felt like taking a punch in the gut to so many Tacocat fans because of the swift delivery of the news, never to reopen again. Owners Mike and Randi had announced that Sunday, July 7th was the last time TacocaT would be in service. Once that announcement hit social media, the outpouring of disappointment and sadness could be felt in Margate and beyond.

People LOVE TacocaT.

Mike and Randi did make clear that the food truck the restaurant operated would still be available for catering and events.

Now, we know the food truck isn't the only slice of Tacocat available for rent to the public. Apparently, the owners' lease of the Tacocat brick-and-mortar location in Margate is still active until the end of September. Instead of wasting time, they've come with, what I think, is a BRILLIANT idea...

You can now host your own private event at the TacocaT location!



via GIPHY

From now through September 30th (depending on availability), you can host anything from a birthday party to a bridal shower at the old location at 8 S Essex Avenue. Not a bad spot to throw a shindig, if you ask me.

They announced on Facebook that you can have either the food truck or restaurant customize the menus, as well as bring your own booze option AND the ability to customize the décor to whatever it is that you're celebrating.

Genius, isn't it?

Obviously, dates will fill up fast, so if you're interested in taking advantage of TacocaT's space while they have it, text them at 609-612-9900.

Get all the info you need right HERE.

Places we miss in Margate and Ventnor