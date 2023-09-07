Amazingly Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey

There are beautiful small towns everywhere you look in New Jersey, but a major website has singled one out as the state's absolute best small town. Let's see if you agree.

Whether it's the great inland towns or those awesome Jersey Shore towns, you'll find a ton of great places to visit here in the Garden State.

We have everything from beaches and boardwalks to awesome restaurants, great parks, and amazing shopping in some of the most quaint downtowns in all of America.

Recently, one major website has checked all of our great New Jersey towns out, and they have decided that one town in particular stands out from the rest as the best small town in New Jersey.

The site, Far & Wide is a well-respected publication, so we were really interested to find out which town they chose, and we're pretty sure you are, too.

If someone asked you to take a guess on this one, you'd probably get it right. They chose Cape May, and I think most of us agree there is plenty to love about a town that is one of our most beloved.

Cape May manages to combine all the things New Jersey is famous for into one charming little town. There is a great boardwalk and an awesome beach. The town also features amazing restaurants, plenty of great shopping, and the beauty of a throwback to a town of the Victorian era.

No wonder everyone loves this amazing town, and most people will wholeheartedly agree with the latest honor given to Cape May. Congratulations.

