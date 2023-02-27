Experts Say New Jersey Has One Of America’s Coolest Towns

No one has to tell us that New Jersey is loaded with some of the coolest towns in the whole country. But it's still nice to hear when they do, and a major publication recently did just that.

Each of us has a favorite small town here in the Garden State, and many of them have that great combination of being cool and quaint all at the same time.

Towns like Red Bank, Asbury Park, Cape May, and Hoboken all come to mind, and there are so many others.

But when it comes to being one of the coolest towns, not only in New Jersey but in the entire country, one major travel website says there is one that stands out over all the rest.

That's a pretty big honor in a state that has so many worthy candidates in this category, but Far & Wide has made its selections for the coolest towns in America, and one great New Jersey town has made the list.

This town finds itself on a list that includes the likes of Cooperstown, New York, the home of the Baseball Hall of Fame, and Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, some very cool and amazing towns in their own right.

The experts say that the amazing New Jersey tow of Cape May belongs on this list, and we wholeheartedly agree.

Cape May often gets honors like this, but the feeling never gets old. This amazing Victorian beach town is truly the gem of the Jersey Shore and is officially one of the coolest towns in America.

