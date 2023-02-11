One of the many great things about The Garden State is its diversity.

From big cities to quaint small towns, there's something for everyone in New Jersey.

Let's talk about small towns.

There are so many to spotlight.

In North Jersey, there's Montclair.

My Mom was born in Montclair and ended up going to school there she was a candy striper at Mountainside Hospital.

There's a ton of history in Montclair.

The Clairidge Theatre has been showing films for years and years.

It's also the home to Montclair State University.

In Central Jersey (yes, that exists) there is Red Bank.

Red Bank has an amazing downtown scene full of culture and local retailers.

At The Count Basie Center for the Arts, education is in the spotlight as well as top-notch shows from musicians, and entertainers of all kinds.

Grab a bite at one of the many restaurants and check out the cool shops.

The South Jersey award of course goes to Cape May.

This small beach town has received so many accolades, and rightfully so.

The beach, the shops, the Victorian homes. All just amazing.

National lifestyle site Thrillist is giving another New Jersey small town some attention that is well deserved.

They wrote:

If you want to experience the Jersey Shore sans spray-tanned mooks and barrels of industrial sludge, this town is a veritable 1.2-square-mile oasis of bars you actually want to visit, beaches where you can find a nook to yourself, and everything else you love about summer—including ice cream. This is where people from New Jersey go when they go to the Shore.

Congratulations to Sea Bright!

I've got to give a shoutout to two of my favorite restaurants in Sea Bright, Tommy's and Rum Runner.

If you've never been, try them out.