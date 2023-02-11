A 16-year-old is facing a long list of charges after shots were fired in Atlantic City early Friday morning.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, at 1:01 AM, officers responded to the 100 block of North Delaware Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

At the scene, an officer determined a home with three people inside had been struck by gunfire.

As Officer Pitts assessed the crime scene, he observed three males walking on Moore Avenue, a roadway that runs directly behind the residence that was struck. Upon seeing the officer, the males began to run. Officers Jonathan Revolus and Julian Monsalve observed one of the males running and gave chase. That male, a 16-year-old juvenile, was apprehended in the 500 block of Drexel Avenue and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say a handgun was recovered in the area where the juvenile was apprehended.

No injuries were reported from the shooting.

ARRESTED: 16-year-old from Atlantic City

CHARGES: Three counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, criminal mischief, obstruction, and resisting arrest

The teen was remanded to Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Center.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

