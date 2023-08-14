Ice cream and New Jersey go hand in hand kind of like peanut butter and jelly or french fries and ketchup.

Some of the coolest little local ice cream shops can be found right here in the Garden State.

In Lavallette, you have Iceberg Icecream which serves up one of the best chocolate peanut butter sundaes I've ever had in my life.

When you cruise down 35, you can check out Hoffman's Ice Cream in Point Pleasant and Spring Lake known for some seriously tasty scoops.

And even if you make a trip down to South Jersey, you could check out the Custard King in Ocean View which has amazing toasted coconut ice cream, and pup cups for the dog.

Ask anyone from Jersey where the best ice cream in the country can be found, and nine times out of ten they'll tell you some local Jersey Ice cream Shop.

But, did Jersey make the cut when it came to having the best ice cream in the entire country?

Every year, Yelp releases a best-of-list for ice cream.

They compile the number of reviews a place may have, as well as some other factors, and release the top 100 ice cream shops in America.

Where Did Jersey Fall On The List Of Top 100 Ice Cream Shops In America?

Jersey made the list, but sadly, we didn't even crack the top twenty.

We didn't even make the top 50 either.

According to Yelp, two Jersey Ice Cream Shops made the list of top in the country, but we were pretty far down the list.

At number 90 there's the Bent Spoon in Princeton New Jersey, and at number 83, Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream in Ledgewood.

What was the number one ice cream shop in America for 2023?

According to Yelp, it's going to be the Coneflower Creamery in Omaha Nebraska, because their ice cream is as fresh as it gets calling itself a "farm to cone" ice cream shop.

There's a lot to love about Jersey, I think our ice cream shops are the best of the best, however, I'm willing to share that title since we've also go the best beaches, Italian Food, Seafood, and Parks in the country too.