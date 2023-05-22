2023 rankings: 10 best school districts in New Jersey

Student performance and the quality of teachers play a major role in determining which school districts are better than others.

But those aren't the only measures one should consider when picking the best spot for their child to grow and learn — at least according to the online review site Niche.

Their 2023 rankings grade New Jersey school districts across nine categories: academics; teachers; clubs and activities; sports; resources and facilities; diversity; college prep; administration; and food.

More than 20 districts received an overall grade of A+. Below are the 10 districts that performed the best, based on Niche's criteria.

Some districts that made the list are made up of only high schools.

10. Mountain Lakes School District

Academics: A+

Teachers : A+

Sports: A

Food: A

Diversity: C+

Quote posted on Niche:

"We have 4 kids in Mountain Lakes schools (2 in the elementary and 2 in the middle school). We feel that the education and other activities (clubs, music, theater, etc…) are excellent and the environment is safe and optimal for kids to thrive. We have nothing but positive feedback for the teachers and school system."

9. Pascack Valley Regional High School District

Academics: A+

Teachers: A+

Clubs & Activities: A+

Resources & Facilities: B

Diversity: C+

Quote posted on Niche:

"Pascack Valley is a very inclusive place that cares deeply about each and every one of their students. The teachers are very personable and easy to talk to. There is a club for everything you could possibly be interested in, as this school accepts everyone."

8. Summit Public School District

Academics: A+

Teachers: A+

Clubs & Activities: A

Food: A-

Resources & Facilities: B

Quote posted on Niche:

"Summit Public Schools has been an amazing experience with excellent teachers and engaging programs. Just comparing between my experience and my sister's ten years ago, there has been an increase in diversity and student-teacher engagement. They are constantly working to better themselves."

7. Livingston Public Schools

Academics: A+

Teachers: A+

Clubs & Activities: A-

Administration: A

Diversity: B

Quote posted on Niche:

"Students feel safe at school because they know that they always have someone to talk to. Livingston High School uses all of its resources to make sure that their students get a great education while also feeling comfortable in their surroundings."

6. Tenafly Public School District

Academics: A+

Teachers: A+

Administration: A-

Food: B

Sports: C+

Quote posted on Niche:

"A highly academic school district that values the effects of social and emotional activities as well as the truly academic. Classes are challenging and students are encouraged to participate in team events, competitions, and activities outside of the classroom that can further expand their knowledge by applying it to real-life situations."

5. Ridgewood Public School District

Academics: A+

Teachers: A+

College prep: A+

Resources & Facilities: B

Diversity: B-

Quote posted on Niche:

"I was a student in the Ridgewood Public School District from 2009-2022. This was a good environment to learn in because of the academic rigor especially in high school. I think that most teachers were caring and were willing to help each student. Most courses in high school properly prepared me for college courses. I felt safe in the district because the police and fire department were always notified and they would be there should an incident have occurred. The diversity is where the district struggled because a majority of students were either Caucasian or Asian."

4. West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional Regional School District

Academics: A+

Teachers: A+

Administration: A-

Sports: B+

Food: B-

Quote posted on Niche:

"I have gone through the district since I was in Kindergarten and now looking back as a senior I can say it was a challenging yet stimulating experience. The district is know for its competitive atmosphere in academics and I can say that is very much true. However, the challenging environment also allowed me to hold a certain standard for myself and to continue striving for success."

3. Princeton Public Schools

Academics: A+

Teachers: A+

Administration: A

Clubs & Activities: A-



Sports: B+

Quote posted on Niche:

"I would rate my experience with Princeton Public Schools as very good because I have received a broad liberal arts education, I have been challenged, and I have been introduced to new subjects and experiences. The dedicated staff and faculty at Princeton Public Schools make it a lively environment, where students are enthusiastic to learn. In addition, the sports and arts programs are well-recognized."

2. Northern Valley Regional High School District

Academics: A+

Teachers: A+

Clubs & Activities: A+

Administration: A



Resources & Facilities: B

Quote posted on Niche:

"The thing I liked the most about Northern Valley is that the teachers are well educated and work hard for their students. It has a diversity of students and a great sports program. The counselors and principals are very helpful as well. The vibe and energy is always positive. Also, Northern Valley takes bullying very seriously."

1. Millburn Township School District

Academics: A+

Teachers: A+

College prep: A+

Administration: A



Diversity: B

Quote posted on Niche:

"Excellent people, good education, met a ton of friends and bonded over extracurriculars! It was a great experience and I learned a ton at my school. The school encourages excellence academically and extracurricularly."

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

