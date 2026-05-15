It doesn’t look like the Irish Pub in Atlantic City has any solid reopening timeline.

For generations of South Jersey locals, a night out in Atlantic City usually included at least one stop at the legendary Irish Pub. Whether it was after a concert, a casino run, or a 2 a.m. craving for shepherd’s pie and a Guinness (yummm), this iconic bar felt like a permanent part of the ACNJ experience. That's definitely the case for me, at least.

That’s why its ongoing closure has people genuinely worried.

The Irish Pub first shut down earlier this year, originally described as a temporary closure for renovations. Here we are months later, the doors are still locked, and there’s still no official reopening date in sight. According to NJ.com, this particular situation involves fire code violations and issues connected to the building’s fire suppression systems.

Irish Pub AC Irish Pub/Facebook/EddieDavis loading...

South Jersey Locals Are Starting To Get Concerned

If you’ve spent any time on South Jersey social media lately, you’ve probably seen people asking the same question: “Is the Irish Pub ever really going to reopen?”

READ MORE: The Wildwood Bar Locals Miss The Most At The Shore

READ MORE: People Are NOT Big Fans Of The New Wildwood Boardwalk Tram Car

This question and the silence has followed only continued to fuel speculation. Some longtime customers hoped the bar would be back before St. Patrick’s Day. Others have feared something bigger was happening behind the scenes. The lack of updates is now part of the frustration for loyal patrons who practically considered the place an Atlantic City institution.

The Irish Pub Is More Than Just A Bar

What makes this place’s closure hit differently is the nostalgia attached to the Irish Pub. It wasn’t trendy or flashy and that was the whole point.

The epic dim lighting, old-school booths, and around-the-clock atmosphere made it truly feel untouched by time.

Get our free mobile app

Right now, South Jersey is still waiting for answers and hoping one of Atlantic City’s most beloved spots isn’t gone for good.

Local Favorites: Top 10 Atlantic City Casino Restaurants Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis