You know that feeling when you go to a new restaurant and, as you walk out the door, you think, “I’d be happy eating here often”?

That happened to me, but much more quickly.

I think I had that thought and feeling five minutes after sitting down - and, then definitely about 10 minutes later when I took the first bite of my appetizer.

"Let's come back soon!"

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Pablo makes a Great First Impression

When I walked into Pablo for a late lunch recently, it hit me right as I went through the front door: This is a really cool looking place.

Right away, I could tell that this wasn't your normal "Applebee's-Type Restaurant." (No offense to Applebee's! I like it there. The "look" of Applebee's has become rather generic and basic.

Pablo in Somers Point is neither generic or basic.

This feels like a nice upscale restaurant. The seating is different - a cut above. The atmosphere was casual, yet sophisticated. The decor was tasteful and contemporary.

This is a nice restaurant! (PRO TIP: If you're looking for a great place for a first date, or a special occasion, consider this place.

There are several different dining areas, plus a couple outside areas. (The place is huge!)

A bunch of photos of Pablo are below.

(NOTE: I never made it in to the building when the restaurant was under different ownership and called Mexicali, so I don't know if the atmosphere was passed down, or everything is new and different.)

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The Food: Come For the Appetizers, Stay For the Dessert

That appetizer I mentioned earlier was Mexican street corn. OMG! Easily the best Mexican street corn I've ever tasted - and, I've been known to even make my own.

Each corn kernel was plump and delicious. No mushiness at all. The combination of the fire roasted taste, the cilantro, the cheese, the lime all blended perfectly. When I go back, I don't know how I could not order this again.

For my main dish, our server, Jorge - who was charming and fun - made several recommendations, which all sounded good. We went with the bowls - think a burrito without the tortilla.

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We ordered two different bowls: one carne asada and one grouper. Both were perfect. The food tasted fresh and delicious.

Finally, for dessert we shared a piece of blueberry cheesecake. So good! So good, in fact, that I neglected to pause and take a photo. I had to grab a spoon and fight for my half!

Take a look at the inside of Pablo below.

Pablo is located on East Maryland Avenue in Somers Point.

I have a new place to add to my regular restaurant rotation!

Introducing Pablo in Somers Point Check Out The New Pablo Restaurant in Somers Point, New Jersey Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly