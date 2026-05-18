The migration of the Great White Sharks northward has begun.

It happens every spring. Like Shoobies returning to South Jersey, as the northern waters of the Atlantic Ocean warm up, the sharks return.

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Quint the Shark Pings Off Atlantic City Coast

For the second time in less than two weeks, a Great White Shark has "pinged" off the coast of South Jersey.

It pings, because it's a shark fitted with a tracking device by the Ocearch Research Organization. It's scientists do extensive research on sharks and other marine life.

The shark named Quint pinged Sunday morning off Atlantic City, according to Ocearch's tracking map.

Quint was originally tagged July 23, 2025 in Nova Scotia's Mahone Bay. At that time Quint was found to be 9 feet 8 inches long, weighing 587 pounds.

In less that a week, Quint traveled from off the coast of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina to it's location off South Jersey.

Early Shark Pinged Off Atlantic City, New Jersey

It was just back a couple weeks ago that another tagged shark, Nori, pinged near the same location, off the South Jersey coast. Nori is a female Great White, 8 feet, 10 inches long, weighing 423 pounds.

We'll no doubt continue to see these tagged sharks ping off our coast as the weather continues to warm up.

Yes, Virginia, there are sharks living in our ocean!

SOURCE: Ocearch.org

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly