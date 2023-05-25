The Best Steak House In New Jersey You’ve Never Heard Of

Jersey is home to its fair share of delicious steak houses.

Not only that, we have steak houses for every type of mood.

Get our free mobile app

If you want to glitz and glamour of a top-rated steak house in the city, you've got Edward's Steak House in Jersey City.

Maybe you're looking for something a little more down to Earth.

Then you can check out Half Moon Point in Point Pleasant which offers a cut of filet that won't totally break the bank.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

And maybe you're looking for fast casual, well then you can check out one of the Texas Roadhouses we have in Jersey.

The steaks are good, but the honey cinnamon rolls are the real reason to visit!

But did you know there's an out-of-this-world steak house in Jersey that you've never heard of?

Photo by Sarah Lee on Unsplash Photo by Sarah Lee on Unsplash loading...

And it's not because you're not a real New Jersey steak fanatic, it's probably because we have so many options this one fell through the cracks.

But it's definitely worth a visit!

It's the kind of place you would pass right by and not even realize they serve up some of the best steaks around.

You won't find any fancy tablecloths, huge wine lists, or waiters in tuxedos taking your order, but I think what you'll get is even better.

A small town bar filled with locals, 18 beers on tap, and an old-school-looking dining room where you can get tasty apps, grilled-to-order steaks, and mouthwatering dessert.

This place is in the middle of nowhere, but seems like it's well worth the drive!

According to Only In Your State, you'll have to make a trip out to Belvidere New Jersey, and visit the Red Wolfe Inn.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Located at 130 County Road 519, it's the best steak house in Jersey you've never heard of!