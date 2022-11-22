Today may feel a little chilly, but it's a perfect day to go trout fishing in Atlantic County.

Northfield's Birch Grove Park is being stocked with trout today - approximately 190 fish!

According to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, winter stocking is taking place at lakes and ponds throughout the state this week. Winter stocking is the last stocking of the year.

The fish, rainbow trout come from the Pequest Trout Hatchery. A total of more than 600,000 fish will have been stocked this year!

Today's stocking features fish in the 14-18 inches range.

In addition to Birch Grove Park, other waters being stocked are:

Barbour’s Pond – 270 fish

Haddon Lake – 210

Mt. Hope Pond – 280

Ponderlodge Pond (Cox Hall WMA) – 160

Rowands Pond – 100

Shaws Mill Pond – 210

South Vineland Park Pond – 190

Before casting a line, you'll need a fishing license and trout stamp. You can purchase those here.

