New Jersey’s BEST Ice Cream For Spring Found In Northfield, NJ

I'll be the first one to admit that I could do without dessert. To be honest with you, I'm really not much of a dessert person.

When it comes to sweets vs. salts, I definitely fall on the side of salty. I'll eat a soft pretzel before I indulge in a candy bar any day. I do enjoy a sweet every once in a while. I'm just one of those people that prefers salty snacks.

There is one dessert, however, that I cannot EVER pass up. For whatever reason, I'm OBSESSED with ice cream. Even for my birthday! I could do without cake. I'm not a big cake person whatsoever. Ice cream cake, however, that's a whole different story. Give me AAALLL the ice cream cake!

In case you haven't figured it out yet, I can eat ice cream any time of the year. Honestly, it's a little weird considering I can't drink iced coffee when we're experiencing frigid temperatures. I can confirm that ice cream is definitely my dessert Achilles' heal.

chocolate and vanilla ice cream cones Photo by Nas Mato on Unsplash loading...

Best ice cream flavor for the spring season

You may or may not have heard about this ice cream place that opened up last year in Northfield. It's on Tilton Road and it has some of the most interesting flavors. I've tried a few and they're all worth at least a little spoonful.

There's one flavor, though, that's perfect for this time of year here in the Garden State. Spring in South Jersey means the plants and trees are blossoming, little critters are having babies, and best of all, it means that warmer weather is on the horizon. To me, the perfect scent to describe spring here in this part of the state is lavender.

lavender ice cream cone Photo by Koon Chakhatrakan on Unsplash loading...

Lavender ice cream: the perfect spring flavor

Ever try lavender-flavored ice cream? You can at Jersey Cow.

I promise you this, it WILL NOT disappoint. If spring has a taste, it's this specific ice cream flavor. If you're looking for something fun to do this spring, definitely try it out and let us know your thoughts!

