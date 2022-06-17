Do you LOVE peaches? There really is nothing better than a ripe, juicy summer peach! In fact, I bit into one yesterday and the juice squirted all over my kitchen floor! Did you know there is a special truck coming to town to deliver all the sweetest peaches that you can get off a tree? I’m talking about The Peach Truck.

The highly anticipated Peach Truck Tour is coming right through New Jersey. They offer mouthwatering recipes, cookbooks, the most magnificent fruit, and all kinds of farm-fresh jams, jellies, salsas, and more! They are celebrating their ten-year anniversary which is proof that people can’t get enough.

Here are the locations and dates. You should pre-order now so you can grab yours on their stop!

Cherry Hill, NJ - 7/5

Langhorne, NJ - 7/5

Lawrenceville, NJ - 7/5

East Brunswick, NJ - 7/6

Jackson, NJ - 7/6

Allentown, NJ - 7/6

Hillsborough Township, NJ - 7/6

Edison, NJ - 7/7

Livingston, NJ - 7/7

Wayne, NJ - 7/7

Elizabethtown, NJ - 7/7

Rockaway, NJ - 7/7

Paramus, NJ - 7/7

Pre-order your peaches and products here.

This is a great way to get awesome quality and great pricing on your produce. Don't be afraid to order up a bunch, you'll find more ways than you think to eat em' up! Yum! Here is an example of a way you never thought you would use your peaches.

Peach Beer Cocktail

Number of Servings: 6 ½ cups

Hands on Time: 20 min

Total Time: 1 hour

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup water

1 large peach, chopped (1 ¼ cups)

1 (3 inch) strip lemon peel

3 (12 oz) fruited wheat beers, chilled

½ cup vodka, chilled

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

1 peach, thinly sliced

Combine sugar, water, chopped peach, and lemon peel in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, smashing with a potato masher to crush peaches and dissolve sugar. Let cool to room temperature, then strain, pressing on solids. (You should have ¾ cup syrup.) Discard solids. Cover and chill until ready to use. Add peach syrup, vodka, beers, and lemon juice to syrup in pitcher. Serve over ice with sliced peaches in the glasses.

Who's ready to get their supply? I'm in!

