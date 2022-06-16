Lookout For This Charge When Going Out To New Jersey Restaurants

There is an added expense you need to lookout for whenever going out to eat -- or going out in general while in New Jersey.

You know that credit card fee retailers and restaurants get charged for their services? It usually ranges between 1.5% to 3.5%.

According to NJ.com, a lot of New Jersey, "businesses, including restaurants, are passing the credit card fees along to customers."

Pardon me? That's rude, don't you think?

I get that inflation is making business tough. I get that the additional costs have got to come from somewhere.

But why would you charge the very people who are supporting your business?

Even as I type, I go back and forth on where I stand.

I saw an article that a New Jersey business said that it costs DOUBLE to keep their business running thanks to inflation.

If businesses don't find a way to relieve expenses, we are going to lose even more of our favorite places.

But then we, the consumer, get stuck with yet another expense?

You see?! I can see both sides.

It is true that an additional 1.5% to 3.5% won't necessarily make or break anything but I am a firm believer that everyone should know what they are paying before receiving a service.

There have been many instances reported where this up-charge has been added to to the bill without notice so I urge you to triple check before paying.

Whether you agree or not, this entire situation should be treated the same as tipping when you go out to eat - if you don't have money to tip, you don't have money to go out.

In this case, if the additional credit card fees are a make or break, maybe hold off on hitting the town.

I'm not saying it is fair but it is a fight you are not going to win because this is 100% legal.

Luckily, there is some good news attached.

According to NJ.com, officials are working to pass a law that would require businesses - especially restaurants - to alert consumers they are responsible for the credit card fee before sitting down to eat.

A notice would be put, “in the customer entry area or on a printed menu,” so people have ample notice.

“A person dining out at a restaurant must be notified of the existence of a credit surcharge before they order a meal,” said Deputy Assembly Speaker Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester according to NJ.com. “A reasonable consumer may choose to dine elsewhere or stop at an ATM rather than pay the additional fee.”

This new bill would also make it illegal for businesses to charge customers more than what the actual credit card fee is.

Restaurants who violate this new rule will be fined up to $10,000 for the first offense and up to $20,000 for the second offense.

If you have encountered a restaurant in New Jersey who you think is not following this law, head to the Consumer Affairs website to report it or call (800) 242-5846.

Everyone should be given fair warning of what they will be expected to pay for something.

If you are given ample warning and don't want to pay, now that is a different story.

And speaking of losing businesses:

