New Jersey’s Most Haunted Town – It’s Definitely Not What You Think

It's that time of year when everything scary, spooky, and haunted is in the spotlight, and each state has a "most haunted" town, but the one that was named most haunted for New Jersey is really going to surprise you.

The findings were released earlier this summer, and if you asked any New Jersey resident which town was the most haunted in the Garden State, most thoughts would go directly to Exit 0 on the Garden State Parkway.

If you were on a game show and all your money was riding on which New Jersey town was the most haunted in the state, you'd probably boldly and confidently pronounce Cape May as the answer...and you'd go home with no cash, but a nice consolation prize.

The most haunted city in New Jersey is not Cape May, at least not according to a report released earlier this summer by Niche. Cape May is actually a town, but that's sort of splitting hairs in the ghost world, don't you think?.

There are hundreds of ghost stories coming out of Cape May, not to mention the dozens of ghost books out there, so if there is a more haunted Garden State town, we need to know which one it is.

It turns out that if you use factors like the most old homes and the most square miles of cemeteries in a town, and how old the town is, then New Jersey has a new haunted champion.

According to the report, the most haunted city in New Jersey is Trenton. The town was settled in 1719 and has less than a square mile of cemeteries, but it still has the top spot in the state.

I just want to give this message to the ghosts of Cape May that I'm just reporting this information. I didn't create it, and I'm not even sure if I agree with it. Just know, I'd rather you not be mad at me.

