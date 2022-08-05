Former Bridgeton Bulldogs star Markquese Bell went undrafted in this year's NFL Draft, but he is making a name for himself at Dallas Cowboys training camp.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound safety has been making plays in the Cowboy's secondary that have caught the attention of Dallas defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn.

"He's off to an excellent start," Quinn said about Bell.

Cowboys beat reporter Michael Gehlken from the Dallas Morning News tweeted last week that while still very early, it is difficult to imagine the Cowboys’ 53-man roster not having Bell on it.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy added back on July 29: “He’s been extremely impressive. Of the rookie class, he’s clearly one of the top guys that jumped out in the offseason program. We felt right away that this young man has an excellent chance to do some excellent things.”

It's been quite the journey for the former Bulldogs star.

Bell committed to the University of Maryland out of high school, but never appeared in a game for the Terps. He went off to a JUCO school, Coffeyville community college, before landing at Florida A&M where he had an outstanding collegiate career.

Bell made 158 career tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, ten pass breakups, six interceptions, six forced fumbles, and two sacks.

Now he is fighting for a spot on the Dallas Cowboys' 53-man roster.

While at Bridgeton, Bell was a four-star recruit, who had offers from many major Division 1 schools including Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Rutgers Florida, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Penn State, Georgia, Wisconsin, and more.