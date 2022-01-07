Former Bridgeton Bulldogs star Markquese Bell has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, increasing his chances on landing with an NFL team this spring.

The former Bulldog shared the news on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon.

Bell led the Florida A&M Rattlers with 95 tackles and five forced fumbles in 2021 and finished his college career with 156 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles, six interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

In addition to the combine, the Bridgeton alum is scheduled to compete in the 97th East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3 in Las Vegas.

His pro day will take place in early 2022.

The NFL Scouting Combine takes place between March 1-7, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, In. The NFL draft is April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

He is the second former Cape-Atlantic League football player to receive an innovation to the prestigious event, following Rutgers Bo Melton, who played locally at Cedar Creek in Egg Harbor City.