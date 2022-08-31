Former Bridgetown Bulldogs star Markquese Bell has made the Dallas Cowboys' initial 53-man roster.

Bell is a safety, who played his college football at Florida A&M University, went undrafted, and signed with the Cowboys. He had a solid senior season, with 95 tackles, five tackles for loss, and was named to the first-team All-SWAC.

He has been highlighted for his sideline-to-sideline speed and ability to tackle in the open field.

He also made a nice interception of a tipped ball in the Cowboys preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks that caught the attention of quarterback Dak Prescott, which essentially sealed his roster spot with Dallas.

In fact, there is a chance that Bell sees significant playing time with the Cowboys.