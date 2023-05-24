Brigantine native Trevor Cohen, played his high school baseball at Holy Spirit high school in Absecon and been chosen for the All-Big Ten Freshman Team.

He earns the honor after a year where he was the second-toughest player to strike out in the Big Ten (just 22 total strikeouts) and was the toughest freshman. He finished third on the team with 61 hits while starting all 54 games as a rookie for the Scarlet Knights.

Cohen made noise right way at the collegiate level, going 4-for-4 with a double and went 8-for-11 (.727). scoring four runs and driving in six, including five runs in the series finale, helping him to be named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week the first week of the season.

He won the award again two weeks later after going 8-for-17 (.471) reaching base in every game.

Overall on the season, Cohen hit .288 with one home run, 33 RBI, and had 10 stolen bases.

While at Holy Spirit, Cohen played varsity baseball all four years and hit .410 as a junior in 2021 with 19 RBIs to earn First Team CAL honors, helping the Spartans win a state championship. He also played quarterback for the football team and won the state title as a sophomore and junior for the Spartans.

Cohen was joined on the All-Big Ten Freshman Team by Cedar Creek alum and Galloway native, Christian Coppola. Coppola was also the first true freshman in Rutgers history to be named All-Big Ten First Team.

