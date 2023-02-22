Brigantine, NJ Native Trevor Cohen named Big 10 Freshmen of the Week
Rutgers Scarlett Knights outfielder Trevor Cohen earned Big 10 Freshman of the Week honors following a big week to open the 2023 baseball season.
The freshman from Brigantine, N.J., went 8-for-11 during the opening weekend of his collegiate career, to lead the Big 10 with a .727 batting average, collecting hits in his first, five at-bats to start his career.
He added six RBIs, four runs scored, a double, and a stolen base.
The Holy Spirit alum is the first Scarlet Knight to earn Freshman of the Week honors from the conference since May 2021.
While at Holy Spirit, Cohen was a four-year baseball starter and the quarterback for the football team.
Cohen and Rutgers will be back in action this weekend in South Carolina.
