Brooklyn shooting victim waits hours before checking into NJ hospital
🔴 One person died and three people seriously injured after being shot in a Brooklyn apartment
🔴 A woman who was shot checked herself into Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth
🔴 No arrests have been made
ELIZABETH — A woman injured in a shooting inside a Brooklyn apartment Saturday afternoon checked herself into a New Jersey hospital several hours later.
An NYPD spokesman said four people were injured by shots fired at an apartment on East 45th Street in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:45 p.m.
A 27-year-old woman shot in the chest and a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg were taken NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County. Emmanuel Soray, 39, who was shot in the face, later died at the hospital.
A 33-year-old woman who was shot in the arm and buttocks was later found by investigators to have been taken privately to Trinitas Regional Medical Center 20 miles away in Elizabeth.
She is in stable condition as of Monday morning, according to the NYPD.
Motive for shooting unknown
Police did not disclose the identities of any of the other shooting victims or a motive for the shooting.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD.
Residents told the New York Daily News the building is known for drug, prostitution and gambling activity.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.