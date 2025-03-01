El Salvador man convicted of double homicide charged with illegally reentering U.S. — again

A citizen of El Salvador who was previously convicted of double homicide and faced weapon charges in New Jersey has now been charged with illegally reentering the United States — again.

On Friday, 28-year-old César Eliseo Sorto-Amaya appeared in Newark federal Court.

Federal authorities say since 2015, Sorto-Amaya has been deported from and illegally returned to the United States three separate times, including one time when he was deported after being convicted of weapons possession charges in Elizabeth, NJ.

In April 2024, Sorto-Amaya was convicted in absentia in El Salvador of double aggravated homicide and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna credited special agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Newark, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and law enforcement authorities in El Salvador for their work in this case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.