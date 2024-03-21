A Top Italian Hoagie In The US Found Right In Mays Landing, NJ

Remember the line you'd say as a kid? "First is the worst, second is the best...."

That's true in this case. When South Jersey talks about hoagies (or subs), we get serious. You can't find hoagies like South Jersey's anywhere else in the country. As a matter of fact, the entire state is known for having delicious food. Jersey's food is easily in the list of top three things people miss the most about the Garden State after moving away.

That includes the sandwiches...

In a list published by Mashed.com, South Jersey has been given a great honor, albeit more than deserved, of placing number two in the country for having the best Italian sub in America. South Jersey residents always say it, but now there's documentation!

There are PLENTY of places to get a great sandwich here in Atlantic County. People rave about White House Subs in Atlantic City, Bagliani's in Hammonton, Pete's in Egg Harbor Township, the list goes on and on. Still, the one place that everyone seems to agree has some of the best sandwiches around is Sugar Hill Subs and Deli right in the heart of Mays Landing.

First of all, the subs are HUGE. Ordering a hoagie from Sugar Hill means you can cut it up and have it over the course of two days, if you so desired. Secondly, they're cheap! So, you have quality sandwiches at a decent price point -- you can't beat it.



We also have to shout out White House Subs in Atlantic City for landing at number 12 on the list! Like we said, South Jersey knows how to make a killer sandwich. You really can't go wrong anywhere you go down here.

Still, kudos to Sugar Hill. Sugar Hill's Italian Stallion sub comes in at number two on the list of best subs in the country. Of course, South Jersey disagrees. If the people at Mashed.com actually tried all the sandwiches on the list, we're pretty confident we know who'd come in at number one.

Congrats, Sugar Hill! Putting South Jersey's sandwich game on the map!

Source: Mashed.com

We're lucky to have a lot of awesome sandwich places in our region:

