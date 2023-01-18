If Jersey's known for one thing over everything else, I'd like to think it's the food. You hear jokes made all day along about how the Garden State is the "armpit of America," blah blah blah.

Well, if you've never set foot in New Jersey, know that you're missing out on some pretty amazing beaches, quirky towns, and some of the most delicious sandwiches you'll have taste in your life.

Now, you may have heard of the 'hoagie vs. sub' debate that's been going on here in the Garden State for quite a few decades now. Let me summarize the reason why people here call the epic sandwich by both names. Typically, if you're a Jersey resident and have strong ties to Philadelphia, you tend to refer to the footlong cold-cut sandwich as a "hoagie." There's a long story as to why Philly people call them that, but that's for another day. You can read about that HERE.

If you don't have any ties to Philadelphia or Pennsylvania, then you likely call them "subs."

Here in the southern-most parts of New Jersey, it's pretty split. A lot of people refer to them as "hoagies" while many South Jersey residents will call them "subs." That's because there are a lot of Philly transplants in this part of the state, but also so many people without ties to it whatsoever.

Another thing people from South Jersey can't seem to agree on in addition to what those sandwiches should be called is who makes the best ones. If you check out the various Facebook groups that represent several densely populated South Jersey towns here in Atlantic County, you'll see that most people can agree that Pete's Subs in Egg Harbor Township and Sugar Hill Subs in Mays Landing are the two favorites.

Now, here's the real question: which one makes the better sandwich?

After taking a deep dive into the comments section of a post asking where to order the best "subs" from, we think we may have figured out that answer.

The answer is........ BOTH.

Hear me out....

If you're looking for the best cheesesteak in the area, most people will tell you to order one from Pete's. If you're wanting a cold sub, try Sugar Hill Subs.

Source: Facebook

