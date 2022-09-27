Bump in Early Morning Catalytic Converter Thefts in Pleasantville NJ

Bump in Early Morning Catalytic Converter Thefts in Pleasantville NJ

The saying goes that the early bird gets the worm, but the early bird might also be outside sawing off the catalytic converter from your car.

Pleasantville Police say they've seen an increase in such thefts over the last two weeks.

They say the thefts have taken place, on a consistent basis, between 4:30 am and 7:30 am. Police say the following:

"Residents are encouraged to report suspicious persons and/or vehicles in their neighborhoods at all times, but especially during the time frame mentioned. If your home is equipped with surveillance cameras, please make an attempt to park your vehicle where it can be observed on your cameras."

If you observe suspicious activity, you're encouraged to contact Pleasantville Police. You can make an anonymous tip via the Pleasantville Police Department's website. You can also call 609-641-6100.

Get our free mobile app

SOURCE: Pleasantville Police Department.

13 Spooky-But-Not Scary Halloween Movies

These films are perfect for people who love Halloween but don’t love super scary movies.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Filed Under: Pleasantville, Police, Thefts
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3