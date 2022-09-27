Bump in Early Morning Catalytic Converter Thefts in Pleasantville NJ

The saying goes that the early bird gets the worm, but the early bird might also be outside sawing off the catalytic converter from your car.

Pleasantville Police say they've seen an increase in such thefts over the last two weeks.

They say the thefts have taken place, on a consistent basis, between 4:30 am and 7:30 am. Police say the following:

"Residents are encouraged to report suspicious persons and/or vehicles in their neighborhoods at all times, but especially during the time frame mentioned. If your home is equipped with surveillance cameras, please make an attempt to park your vehicle where it can be observed on your cameras."

If you observe suspicious activity, you're encouraged to contact Pleasantville Police. You can make an anonymous tip via the Pleasantville Police Department's website. You can also call 609-641-6100.

SOURCE: Pleasantville Police Department.

