Buy This EHT House with Indoor Pool and Basketball Court

If you're looking to buy a house a little out of the ordinary - with an indoor pool and an indoor basketball court - we may have found what you're looking for!

This 8,400 square foot home has just went on the market in Egg Harbor Township, and it's an entertainer's dream!

An indoor pool, indoor basketball court, spa, and gym are all part of this home, listed for $1,399,000. The six bedroom, five bathroom home sits on thew water on Beaver Drive.

In this home, you'll find designer, well, everything!

The home was built in 1983 and is listed by Noel Flamm with Kelly Williams Realty.

Check out what this home offers:

EHT Pool Home

Remember, if you buy it, the party's at your house!

More information on the property can be found here.

SOURCE: Realtor.com

