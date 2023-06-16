Back in April, it was announced that Cape May Brewing Company was purchasing Flying Fish Brewing Company, which is located in Somerdale, NJ.

This was from Ryan Krill, CEO and Co-founder of Cape May Brewing Company back in April regarding the Acquisition of Flying Fish Brewing:

“This is a massive milestone for both Cape May and Flying Fish, who we’ve long admired as a true pioneer of craft brewing in the Garden State since its founding in 1995,” says CEO and Co-founder Ryan Krill. “We are thrilled to expand our product portfolio and are approaching this acquisition with a focus on our core values, passion for brewing, and commitment to serving our customers with the highest quality brews.”

Well, it appears that the deal is off according to Brewbound.com “after extensive analysis”.

"The combination of two of New Jersey’s largest craft breweries is off. The transaction announced in April that would combine Cape May Brewing Company, the Garden State’s largest craft brewery, and Flying Fish, one of the oldest, is a no-go."

Cape May Brewing was founded in 2011 and has quickly become one of the most successful names in the craft brew business down the shore. I look forward to seeing what happens next for both of these popular brands, now that it seems they will not be merging.

Get our free mobile app

You can find Cape May Brewing Company's beer in New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Delaware.

Cape May Brewing is located at 1250 Hornet Road at the Cape May Airport Complex in

Rio Grande.

Learn about Cape May County's Breweries (Alphabetical Order)