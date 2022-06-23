The Five South Jersey Craft Beers to Try Before Summer Ends

It's not totally uncommon to hear people say they weren't too keen on beer until they discovered craft beer. Some would refer to those people as "beer snobs". Not always the case though, since most people end up developing a taste for domestics eventually, too!

There's nothing like the taste of a super delicious craft beer. Usually, if they're locally brewed, they taste even better! Fact? Maybe not, might be a pride thing, but South Jersey is home to some pretty awesome breweries. The five beers below all sound delicious and are locally brewed right here in our backyard!

1.) Tuckahoe Brewing Company's New Brighton Coffee Stout

Tuckahoe Brewing Company is based right in Egg Harbor Township! They brew a bunch of IPAs, but this stout sounds divine. Even though they're normally considered winter beers, the hints of espresso combined with their froth give you a little shot of energy, so it's basically like iced coffee, right?

2.) River Horse's Launchpad Hazy Pale Ale

This one from River Horse is great for people looking citrus and hops. You'll definitely taste a hint of fruit with this one!

3.) Pinelands Brewing Company's Blueberry Ale

The Blueberry Ale from Pinelands Brewing Company of Little Egg Harbor features blueberries from the blueberry capital of the world - Hammonton! Berry-based ales always have a pleasant aftertaste. This one could be dangerous, though, because it's alcohol content is 6.5%! Not too high, but much higher than expected. If you were a betting person, you probably would've guessed between 5-6%.

4.) Brotherton Brewing Company's Moonless Night

This black IPA's description says it's made from Midnight Wheat and Rye with an element of coffee beans thrown in, supposedly resulting in a deep citrus flavor. Brought to you by Brotherton Brewing Company in Shamong!

5.) Tom Foolery's California Common

If you like caramel, you'd definitely enjoy the California Common. You can expect a smoky wood flavor with some mint thrown in. Who doesn't love some mint in the summer, right?

Whichever your flavor preference, summer's a great time to head out to one of the many local breweries in South Jersey and beyond.

Cheers!

